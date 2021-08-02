$87.24 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.90 million and the lowest is $82.93 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $293.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $368.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.82. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

