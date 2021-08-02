918 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 918 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $261.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

