$93.55 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce sales of $93.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.60 million and the lowest is $91.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $387.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $393.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $379.50 million, with estimates ranging from $376.70 million to $382.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BHLB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 311,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,080 shares of company stock worth $627,862. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $9,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 103,144 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.