9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 3,870,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFU. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9F in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 9F in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFU opened at $1.80 on Monday. 9F has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

