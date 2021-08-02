Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $6.63 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $248,882.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

