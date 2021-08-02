Acas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 339,542 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4,131.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 189,199 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000.

IJK stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

