Acas LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $298.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

