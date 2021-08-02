Acas LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.