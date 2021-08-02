Acas LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 339,542 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4,131.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 189,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

