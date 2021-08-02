Acas LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

