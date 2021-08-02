Access Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 14,728 ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $70.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.39. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

