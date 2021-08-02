Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

