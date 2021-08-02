Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

