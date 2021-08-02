Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

