Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $70.21 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39.

