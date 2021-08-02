Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $78.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30.

