Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $634,000 in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

