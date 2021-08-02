Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2,468.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 148,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 143,137 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 168.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.