ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACCO. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,671. The stock has a market cap of $843.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.