ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.69.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
