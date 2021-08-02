ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

