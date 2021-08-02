Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.