Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s current price.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

