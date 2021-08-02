Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) Plans to Raise $301 Million in August 6th IPO

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) expects to raise $301 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, August 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 17,700,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $1.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel and Guggenheim acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Adagio Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. We are developing our lead product candidate, ADG20, for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. COVID-19 has caused the current global pandemic that remains a significant global health crisis and has resulted in millions of deaths and lasting health problems in many survivors. We believe that COVID-19 will become an endemic disease requiring a variety of effective, safe and convenient treatment and prevention options for years to come. We aim to address COVID-19 and future potential viral outbreaks by building a portfolio of antibodies with broadly neutralizing activity against multiple members of the coronavirus family or additional viruses with pandemic potential. Our portfolio of antibodies was discovered by Adimab, LLC, or Adimab, an industry leader in translating target hypotheses into therapeutically relevant antibodies with their proprietary platform, which has resulted in more than 385 antibody discovery programs, over 40 of which have advanced into clinical trials. “.

Adagio Therapeutics was founded in 2020 and has 68 employees. The company is located at 303 Wyman Street, Suite 300 Waltham, MA 02451, US and can be reached via phone at (603) 252-2274 or on the web at http://adagiotx.com.

