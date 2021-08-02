Add.xyz (ADD) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $990,174.36 and $6,216.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00057925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.25 or 0.00821548 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00091123 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

