Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

