Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ADST opened at $0.00 on Monday. Adstar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Adstar
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Adstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.