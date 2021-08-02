Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adstar Inc (OTCMKTS:ADST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ADST opened at $0.00 on Monday. Adstar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

AdStar, Inc engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

