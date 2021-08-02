Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

AAP stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $212.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,208. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

