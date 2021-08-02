Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEIS opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

Several analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

