Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.66.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,887 shares of company stock worth $35,382,263 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 201,624 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

