Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Reduced by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 162,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,382,263 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $108.08. 3,044,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,012,434. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

