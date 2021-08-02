Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $88.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

