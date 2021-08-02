Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 3,313 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $9,452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.