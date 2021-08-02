Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 43,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 483,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O stock opened at $70.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.