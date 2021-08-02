Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

