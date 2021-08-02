Advisor Partners LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after buying an additional 176,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $52,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $449.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.26. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $450.98. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,741,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

