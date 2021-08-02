Advisor Partners LLC Has $400,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $59.38 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

