Advisor Partners LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $575,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.