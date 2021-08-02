Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 155.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,745 shares of company stock worth $17,194,185. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

