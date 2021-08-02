Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,418,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 512,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 256,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,223,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.