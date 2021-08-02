Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 15,811 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.52 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.