Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,793 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $1,609,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 497,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.