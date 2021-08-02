Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 316 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $365,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $224.34 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

