Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

AEGXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

