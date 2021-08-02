Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AVTE) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Aerovate Therapeutics had issued 8,682,142 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $121,549,988 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Aerovate Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. Cowen started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $12.85 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

