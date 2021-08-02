AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 31,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $101.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $642,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,291,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,635.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,058,857. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

