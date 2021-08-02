Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 468,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.