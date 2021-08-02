Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to post $1.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. 468,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

