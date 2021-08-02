Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:AMG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.87. 280,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,105,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

