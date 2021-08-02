Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Affimed posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Affimed by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Affimed by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $653.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.69. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

