Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $56.32

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.32, but opened at $60.31. Affirm shares last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 36,983 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

