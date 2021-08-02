Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $43,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.